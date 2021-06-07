Hospice of the Foothills presents the 2021 Dame Cicely Saunders Awards

Pictured from left, 2021 Dame Cicely Saunders Award recipients, Svenia Daniel, Lori Burkart Frank and John Woodford.



Hospice of the Foothills held their 8th annual Dame Cicely Saunders Awards on Thursday, May 20. Invoking the name of the founder of the modern hospice movement, the Dame Cicely Saunders Awards recognizes those who reinforce Hospice of the Foothills’ mission to provide compassionate end-of-life support for patients, their families, and the community.

Recipients of these awards have consistently demonstrated their commitment to the programs and services of Hospice of the Foothills through significant philanthropic support and service. Thursday’s honorees included Svenia Daniel, RN, BSN, receiving the Care Provider Award; Lori Burkart Frank, the Community Partner Award, and John Woodford, CPA and Board Treasurer, received the Individual Award.

Attendees included a small gathering of family and friends at Gold Miners Inn, where COVID-19 precautions could be implemented. Organizers said they thoroughly enjoyed seeing the beautiful smiles of the fully vaccinated awardees.

Hospice of the Foothills is a 501(c) (3) non-profit community-supported healthcare organization that has provided end-of-life hospice and palliative care to patients and families in western Nevada County and surrounding communities since 1979. For more information about their programs and services, or to make an online donation, visit http://www.hofo.org or call 530-272-5739.