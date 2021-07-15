Horse wellness venture launches with retreat

In a sign of economic recovery, Ananda Village, a spiritual community closed to the public in Nevada County throughout the pandemic, has opened its doors with a new equine wellness center called Herd Spirit. The center offers destination retreats and private coaching in equine assisted learning and yoga practices.

Of the services, client Adam Trowbridge says, “I would recommend this to anyone looking for healing, clarity, and personal growth in their life. Herd Spirit has been transformative for me, a great source of healing and growth, and has brought me a tremendous amount of clarity. I can’t recommend this highly enough.”

Herd Spirit is run by Ananda-born resident and yoga teacher Gita Matlock and well-known horse trainer and coach Ezra Marrow, once local to the county and now resident of San Luis Obispo area. Their first retreat open to the public launches this month on July 30.

Equine assisted learning, the core modality offered by Herd Spirit, has gained recognition as a means of improving communication, team-building, emotional regulation, and even offers psychological and physiological healing for participants.

Herd Spirit retreats offer two-day immersive experiences for participants in experiential learning with horses. Private coaching is available year-round for individuals and couples. Plans are in the works for public classes in yoga and meditation with horses. Participants hungry for in-person experiences and spiritual travel are signing on from across the country to try this creative new program in our county.

More about Herd Spirit available at http://www.herdspirit.com .

