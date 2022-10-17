Honoring educators: 2023 Teachers of the Year awards

From left to right: Shirley Fernandez of Union Hill Elementary of UHSD; Jean Bevel of Cottage Hill Elementary of PRSD; Cynthia Grapel of Grass Valley Charter of GVSD; Claire Thibodeau of Seven Hills Middle School of NCSD; Nate Henderson of Williams Ranch Elementary of PVUESD; Jennifer Weir of Bear River High of NJUHSD; Jen Lubarsky of Clear Creek School of CCSD and Audra Delaney of Chicago Park Elementary of CPSD not pictured here. (Submitted Photo)



On Wednesday, October 5th, in an intimate setting at the Miner’s Foundry, eight outstanding Nevada County teachers were recognized by their school districts as their Teacher of the Year.

The phenomenal teachers honored at the annual dinner hosted by the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools (NCSOS) and the Association of California School Administrators (ACSA), include:

(Photo1 from left to right) Shirley Fernandez of Union Hill Elementary of UHSD; Jean Bevel of Cottage Hill Elementary of PRSD; Cynthia Grapel of Grass Valley Charter of GVSD; Claire Thibodeau of Seven Hills Middle School of NCSD; Nate Henderson of Williams Ranch Elementary of PVUESD; Jennifer Weir of Bear River High of NJUHSD; Jen Lubarsky of Clear Creek School of CCSD and Audra Delaney of Chicago Park Elementary of CPSD not pictured here.

The Teachers of the Year Program was started by the California Department of Education in 1972 and serves to recognize teachers who selflessly and innovatively highlight student learning and recognizes those who motivate and inspire other educators. This is a voluntary program and is a true honor to be selected for this recognition, as these teachers represent excellence in education in each of their academic arenas.

“I applaud each of the eight outstanding teachers for their tireless work on behalf of the students in our county,” Supt. Of Schools Scott W. Lay stated.

The event was well attended by each districts school board members; members of the Board of Supervisors, Supervisor District 1, Heidi Hall and Supervisor District 4, Susan Hoek; ACSA, and NCSOS, Assoc. Superintendents, Eli Gallup, and Teena Corker. The evening was highlighted by students as the floral arrangements were made by the Advanced Floral Design class of the CTE department at Nevada Union High School. Student, Shaun Chilton, of Nevada Union was the guest speaker and shared how the dedicated teachers of Nevada county have positively impacted his life and those of students around him.