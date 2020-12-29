Honor a veteran’s grave with a wreath
This year the Wreaths Across America ceremony was held at St. Patrick’s Cemetery on December 19. Due to the pandemic, the ceremony was shorter than usual and less than half the number of wreaths that had been sponsored the previous year were sponsored this year. But there’s still time — currently there is a two-for-one special that extends through Jan. 15.
This year, wreaths were placed by volunteers at St. Patrick’s Cemetery and part of Greenwood Memorial Gardens in Grass Valley. Organizers said that by next year they hope to have enough wreaths to place on the graves of veterans in both cemeteries as well as Sierra Memorial Lawn Cemetery in Nevada City. Any wreath purchased by Jan. 15 will be matched by Wreaths Across America. Wreaths for next year’s ceremony may be purchased online at http://wreathsacrossamerica.org/CA0231P. Arrangements to pay by check can by made by calling Bonnie Magnetti at 530-210-1941.
