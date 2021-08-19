Homeless vets’ housing gets a boost





Friends of Nevada County Military (FNCM) and Hospitality House recently hosted an “11 Days for 11/11 Campaign.” FNCM matched every donation to the Homeless Veterans Housing Program at Hospitality House, up to $25,000. Thanks to an outpouring of community backing, especially from The American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2655, Vietnam Veterans of America, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 130, and Marine Corps League, Gold Country DET #885, the match was successfully met!

This program and every veteran’s intention and goal is to have zero homeless veterans by Veterans Day 2021,“ said organizers. ”A big thank you to every individual and organization who donated toward this vital initiative.“