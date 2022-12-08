Holiday Open House & Trunk Show with guest artists

Gift making workshops will be offered on Dec. 10 for a small fee along side the trunk show featuring well known local potters and teachers, Chic Lotz and Rene Sprattling.

Photo: Courtesy Amanda Paoletti.

Artists’ Studio in the Foothills (ASiF) is holding their Holiday Open House & Trunk Show Event on Saturday, December 10 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., featuring a guest artist pottery trunk show and family friendly gift making workshops throughout the day!

“Along with the pop-up exhibits with experienced and well known potters and teachers in the area, studio artists will be at work within their spaces as an extension of the gallery,” Amanda Paoletti, owner and director of ASiF said.

Featured guests artists for the Potter Trunk Show include Chic Lotz and Rene Sprattling with an exhibition of wheel thrown and hand built pottery for this special holiday sale.

Chic Lotz is a potter, glaze chemist and teacher of over 45 years. She lives, works and teaches pottery and glaze chemistry out of her home studio located in Grass Valley.

“It is a thrill to feel my hands dancing with the clay on the potter’s wheel, making a round pot and then altering it by pushing and pull the clay here and there to see what might emerge. Colorful glazes in blues, greens and earth tones are my specialty. Vases, large and small bowls, platters, salad sets, jars, and casseroles are just a few of the many items I make to delight your eyes, hands and heart!” Lotz said.

This blue-green plate was created by Chic Lotz. Her work has exhibited in galleries throughout the country, including the Carnegie Museum of Art Gift Shop in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the Frank Lloyd Wright Falling Water Museum Store in Mill Run, Pennsylvania, the Savannah College of Art & Design Gift Shop in Savannah, Georgia, and the Del Mano Gallery in Los Angeles, California.

Photo provided by Amanda Paoletti.

Rene Sprattling is a ceramic artist of over fifty years. In addition to her masterful functional wheel thrown pottery, she has become known for her beautiful hand built vessels and sculptural works. Rene co-owned and operated the much loved and remembered ceramic art gallery, Mostly Clay, which thrived for many years in Nevada City, California’s historic district.

Cups created by guests artist Rene Sprattling. The pottery trunk show will feature an exhibition of wheel thrown and hand built pottery for this special holiday sale at the Artists' Studio in the Foothills (ASiF) Holiday Open House & Trunk Show on December 10th from 11a.m. - 4p.m..

Photo provided by Amanda Paoletti.

ASiF offers several gift making workshops the entire family can enjoy including gift making and shopping on December 10th.

Resident artists and instructors will guide students through a holiday decor and gift card making workshop throughout the day for a $5 – $10 fee per student.

From noon to 2 p.m., students can try the clay ornament making class for a $5 – $10 fee per student.

The Artists’ Studio in the Foothills (ASiF), a 4000 square foot – fully equipped studio art center that opened its doors in 2008, offering classes and workshops in a variety of media for all ages, private and shared studio space for working artists, and a gallery to promote local and visiting artists.

Their mission is to nurture the creative spirit of the community, providing a place where are can be made, displayed and appreciated.

In addition ASiF holds a Small Works Show where “community members are invited to submit their work through a ‘call to artist’ invite,” according to Paoletti.

The Smallworks in the Foothills Holiday Show, featuring over forty artists’ small original artworks. ASiF’s resident artists will feature their own private studio exhibitions and demonstrations and offer holiday gift making workshops in the center’s community classrooms.

The Smallworks Holiday Show is open weekends from 11 – 2 p.m. or by appointment through December 18th.

The Artists’ Studio in the Foothills (ASiF) is located at 940 Idaho Maryland Road, in Grass Valley. For more information go to http://www.asifstudios.com or call 530-274-7000.

For more upcoming events and workshops for children and adults email Amanda Paoletti at amandapaoletti.asif@gmail.com .