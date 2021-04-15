High flows, cold water expected below Englebright Lake through May 16

Flows on the lower Yuba River from Englebright Lake to Marysville increased significantly this week as instream flow and irrigation demands pick up for the season. The public should use caution when recreating on the lower Yuba River for their safety in the weeks ahead.

“We expect flows below Englebright to increase from 750 cubic feet per second to as high as 1,250 cfs. Additionally, flows will be around 920 cfs below Daguerre Point Dam beginning later this week and continuing until the first half of May,” said John James, Yuba Water Agency’s water operations project manager. “While it may be tempting to visit the river to escape some of the warmer weather in the forecast, recreators along the lower Yuba should be prepared for rapidly-changing conditions, including cold, fast-moving water and strong undercurrents.”

Yuba Water initiated additional water releases from New Bullards Bar this week to meet state and federal minimum flow requirements.

Anticipated flows are always preliminary and subject to real-time changes in weather and runoff conditions, and operations related to Yuba Water’s hydroelectric generation, flood control and Federal Energy Regulatory Commission license requirements. Access the latest river conditions at http://www.yubawater.org .