Heritage Oaks pocket park opens

Members of the Nevada County Association of Realtors, Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce and Habitat for Humanity celebrated the opening of the Heritage Oaks pocket park located at the end of Joyce Drive. The project was made possible by a grant from the National Association of Realtors. The park will offer a gathering space for those in the neighborhood as well as the general community. The space features benches and a picnic table. When completed it will have a barbecue area. Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com
Members of the community can purchase commemorative bricks to be placed at the Heritage Oaks pocket park with funds going towards supporting the Habitat for Humanity neighborhood off Joyce Drive. Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com
The unused space at the end of Joyce Drive has been transformed into a pocket park with the help of the National Association of Realtors, Nevada County Association of Realtors and Habitat for Humanity. Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com