Help seniors with firewood, meal delivery
The last Senior Firewood Program volunteer day is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon on Nov. 7. Everyone is welcome to lend a hand, especially those with pick-up trucks. Volunteers will come together to load and deliver firewood to local, low-income seniors. Those interested should arrive around 9 a.m. at 12503 Brunswick Rd. in Grass Valley. In addition to the need for firewood, Gold Country Senior Services continues to meet the increased need for food. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, Meals on Wheels volunteers deliver several days of meals at a time, with similar supplies available for collection at the Nevada City Senior Apartments, 841 Old Tunnel Rd. in Grass Valley. Phone 530-273-4961 to sign up. Visit http://www.goldcountryservices.org for further information.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User