Help AnimalSave by supporting its ‘Furry, Furry Fest’ and online auction

Bumbles the rescue cat, pictured, is part of AnimalSave's program that includes the low-cost spay/neuter clinic that has altered over 27,000 dogs and cats and its foster/adoption program that rescues and finds homes for more than 250 cats each year.

Photo submitted by Carolyn Niehaus

AnimalSave is changing its annual fundraiser this year. The event will include an online auction to be held between October 13 and 23. Auction items include tree trimming services by Tim the Tree Man, auto detailing by A Finer Detail, landscape materials from The Soil Broker, a stay at the Sunshine Valley Yurt in Grass Valley, a stay at Incline Village, a gift basket from Shinto’s Pet Food store, an original painting of a whimsical giraffe, gift certificates for the Holbrooke Hotel and the National Hotel, gift baskets from local businesses in Grass Valley and Nevada City and more. Go to http://www.animalsave.org/events for more information about the online auction and instructions on how to bid.

The event will conclude with “A Furry, Furry Fest,” an outdoor event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on October 24. It will be open to the public and their well-behaved, leashed dogs.

Lazy Dog Ice Cream will provide sweet treats for dogs and their people, along with food and beverages for sale. Local DJ Jamie Hogan will provide music and dancing (you can dance with your dog if you want to). An animal communicator will be on hand to chat with pets about their inner-most thoughts and Tom Wilson will demonstrate pet acupressure, massage, cranial sacral and Reiki. There will also be a photo booth, raffle items, doggie bags for the pooches, tennis ball bobbing, Treat Alley to challenge your dog’s scent for treats abilities and a special event at noon.

Top-level sponsors include Judy and Jerry Wilson, Clare McDowell, Carolyn Niehaus, Chris Donahue, Diana Bailey, Incredible Pets, Interwest Insurance Services and Animal Save’s Board of Directors.

Proceeds from A Furry, Furry Fest will help fund AnimalSave’s animal rescue and welfare programs. AnimalSave’s primary programs include the low-cost spay/neuter clinic that has altered over 27,000 dogs and cats in the past 13 years and its foster/adoption program that rescues and finds homes for more than 250 cats each year. The event will take place at AnimalSave Center, 520 East Main Street in Grass Valley. Admission is free. Email carolyn@animalsave.org or call 530-271-7071, ext. 201, for more information or visit http://www.animalsave.org/events . In accordance with Nevada County Public Health Department guidance and AnimalSave’s desire to keep our community safe, masks will be required for everyone.