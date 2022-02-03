HeartShine organization seeks pageant participants

Miss California HeartShine’s annual “inner-beauty” inclusive and positive scholarship pageant event is celebrating its tenth year anniversary, offering more opportunity than ever before for contestants. The HeartShine organization is currently looking for a Miss Nevada County, a Miss Teen Nevada County, a Mrs. Nevada County, and a Miss Pre-Teen Nevada County that are motivated and passionate about improving themselves and their community. These appointed titleholders will then compete President’s Day weekend, Feb. 19 and 20, at the Hilton Arden West Sacramento where HeartShine’s weekend of fun will inspire and delight.

Contestants at Miss California HeartShine will compete in four areas of competition using HeartShine’s innovative scoring criteria that values confidence, public speaking ability, a heart for community service, and so much more. Winners will be crowned as Queens/Ambassadors across ten different age categories; applicants from age six to 106 are invited to showcase their HeartShine where cash scholarships, awards and stunning prizes await.

Those interested in celebrating inner-beauty, leadership, positive sisterhood, and community service should apply at https://heartshine.net/state-pageant-2022

HeartShine founders Ciara Barnes and her mom Danna Mack-Barnes, affectionately called “DannaMomma” by many, as well as dozens of active HeartShine titleholders and their families, lost their homes and hometown in the 2018 Camp Fire disaster. As a result, HeartShine as a community service organization didn’t disappear, but actually doubled in size.

Rebuilding and rising after the devastating losses of the 2018 Camp Fire and extending opportunity to those affected by the disaster has been a number one priority for the organization ever since.





