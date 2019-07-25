‘Harvest of Empire’ documentary examines U.S. role in immigration crisis

“Harvest of Empire,” a powerful documentary that examines the connection between the long history of U.S. intervention in Latin America and today’s immigration crisis, will be screened at 1 p.m. on July 28 at the Grass Valley United Methodist Church, located at 326 South Church St. The film is based on the book of the same title by award-winning journalist Juan Gonzalez, who makes the case that U.S. military actions and corporate interests played a key role in triggering unprecedented waves of migration in Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America. The film reportedly tells a moving human story that is largely unknown to a majority of U.S. citizens and includes interviews with Nobel Peace Prize winner Rigoberta Menchú, the Rev. Jesse Jackson and others.

Presented by The Immigration Action Alliance, a panel discussion will take place after the film with participants from several groups, including Abuelas Responden (Grannies Respond), Fellowship of Friends, No Mas Muertes (No More Deaths), Norcal Resist and the Peace and Justice Center. Homemade tamales, cook books, bracelets and baked goods will be for sale. All donations will support Abuelas Responden, Norcal Resist and No Mas Muertes. For more information, email gypsyjm@sbcglobal.net.