Groundwater, well seminar offered Feb. 29

If you live with a well, you can learn to be groundwater-wise Saturday, Feb. 29 at the Banner Community Guild from 2 to 4 p.m. Local geoscientist Evelyn Soltero will offer a presentation on surface water and groundwater connectivity relative to local well systems in fractured rock. Soltero is a published scientist and local resident with two low producing wells, who brings a range of experience to help you understand your well system relative to locally available groundwater.

Covered will be the importance of collaborating with neighbors to improve groundwater storage, how to manage land to invite water to stay, as well as how well system equipment works.

This presentation will address terms such as “draw down,” “cone of depression,” and “infiltration properties.” Questions consider will include “How does your well receive its water?”, “How can you be fire-safe and groundwater-wise?”, or “How you and your neighbors can drain each other’s wells?”

Soltero operates a small business, All About Wells, where she helps clients fine-tune their well systems and develop groundwater-wise land management strategies.Soltero is available to work with organizations or speak at events regarding land management strategies and groundwater issues. Soltero performs local surface water- groundwater investigations to characterize groundwater in fractured rock settings. She invites questions to help those living with a well learn how to protect their groundwater resource.

Join Evelyn Soltero and Foothill Arts, Resources and Media Feb. 29 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Banner Community Guild in Grass Valley, 12629 McCourtney Rd. Feel free to contact Evelyn Soltero at 530-210-9508 for more information. There is a suggested $5 donation.