Grass Valley’s National 4-H Week Window Display winners announced

In celebration of National 4-H week, community 4-H clubs in Nevada County decorated merchant windows in downtown Grass Valley.

According to a news release, there are five displays depicting the theme of this years’ event, “Inspire Kids to Do.”

Displays are created by individual community clubs which promote the 4-H program, including individual projects, community service and youth leadership development.

Window displays are in the Elemental & Loft, Foothill Mercantile, the old Mill Street Clothing, Swenson’s and Three Lilies Photography. A panel of local judges include: CEO of the Nevada County Fairgrounds Patrick Eidman, Grass Valley School District Assistant Superintendent Brian Martinez, Cal Fire Capt. Nolan Hale, and Nevada County Farm Bureau Director and President of the Placer Nevada Cattlewomen’s Association Myra Davies. The windows were ranked in the following order:

1st Place – Clear Creek in Old Mill Street Clothing

2nd Place – Misty Mountain in Foothill Mercantile

3rd Place – Meadowlarks in Three Lilies Photography

4th Place – Penn Valley in Elemental & Loft

5th Place – Kentucky Flat in Swenson’s

“The Nevada County 4-H program would like to thank the judges for their time and energy as well as the stores for hosting the displays at their location,” the release states. “Please help Nevada County 4-H celebration National 4-H Week by viewing the window displays in downtown Grass Valley through October 12th.”

For more information on the 4-H Youth Development Program visit http://ucanr.org/sites/nevadacounty4h/ or call 530-273-4563.