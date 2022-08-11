facebook tracking pixel Grass Valley resident celebrates 101 years of life | TheUnion.com
Grass Valley resident celebrates 101 years of life

Submitted By Jamie Puentes
Rose Marie Henriques, an Atria Grass Valley resident, will mark her 101st birthday on August 15th with family and friends. Rose Marie spent her career as an accountant. She spent most of her life in Oakland and when It was time to retire, her and her husband decided to move to Grass Valley. She is a mother to 2 sons, a grandmother to 6 grandchildren and a great grandmother to 2 great grandsons. Reflecting on her long life, Rose Marie says, “I enjoy this place. The people in it give you joy, which is important because you are away from your family, but you still get joy from living here.” Generations of Rose Marie's family will celebrate her birthday with a party In her honor Atria Grass Valley. (Submitted By Jamie Puentes)
