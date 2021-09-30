Grass Valley Elks Bistro 538 kick off Ocktoberfest with fundraiser dinner

All are welcome tonight, Friday, Oct. 1, as Culinarian and local favorite, Marc Mason, prepares his specialty of Sauerbraten, mashed potatoes with gingersnap gravy, red cabbage, roasted carrots, and dark rye bread for $20 (tax included). Reservation only, patio seating or take-out dinners are available by calling 530-205-0470 or emailing bistro538@grassvalleyelks.org . The Bistro is open from 4 to 8 p.m. Dinners are served beginning at 5 p.m. Guitarist Jonathan Spivack will be providing background evening music. Visit Bistro538.org for upcoming dinners and entertainment.

The Grass Valley Elks fundraiser dinners take place every Friday from 5 – 8 p.m. Elks Bistro 538 is located in downtown Grass Valley through the Bank of America parking lot off S. Church St. The Elks is a nonprofit organization. Proceeds help to fund a variety of programs for Nevada County residents.