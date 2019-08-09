Grass Valley camp makes school readiness fun

Xayven Clark, 4, and August Perelman, 4, made nature observations using their “lookers” at Sierra Nevada Children’s Services’ week long school readiness summer camp for pre-K and kindergarteners. Facilitator Jessica Nixon introduced STEAM concepts, social development and language skills as children designed their own school playground. Sierra Nevada Children’s Services is located at 420 Sierra College Dr., Suite 100 in Grass Valley. For more information, visit http://www.sncs.org or follow them on Facebook.