Granite Wellness Centers announces CEO transition

Effective March 15, current Clinical Director Victoria Blacksmith became Interim CEO of Granite Wellness Centers, formerly Community Recovery Resources (CoRR).

Ariel Lovett, who joined the organization in 2009, has served as CEO since 2018 and will continue to provide support as Granite Wellness Centers transitions into the next phase of growth.

Lovett’s role was critical to Granite Wellness Centers (Granite Wellness) becoming a respected regional provider of substance use disorder treatment and prevention services. Nearly 200 employees serve approximately 1,700 people monthly with diverse health and wellness programs throughout Nevada and Placer counties.

Board President Steve Martino said, “Ariel’s transformative leadership has been central to the growth and strength of Granite. Our organization and the individuals and communities we serve have benefited from her integrity and dedication to our mission. We wish her the best and know she will continue to be a positive force in the world.”

Expansion has marked the agency for the past decade. Granite Wellness provides local communities with six regional outpatient programs, 87 residential treatment beds at three sites and nearly 100 beds of transitional supportive housing for men, women, and women with children.

The Granite Wellness Centers’ board is pleased that Blacksmith brings an impressive combination of skills, fortifying educational background, and passion for working in the substance use disorder treatment profession. Blacksmith served as executive director of a residential treatment program and has 10 years of experience as a supervisor with probation. She has also completed coursework for her PhD in Clinical Psychology. Lovett concurs, “She has the passion and commitment to lead Granite Wellness Centers into the future.” Lovett believes Blacksmith will uphold Granite’s core values of integrity, compassion, professionalism, and dedication.

Said Martino, “Victoria brings the skill, experience, knowledge and passion to lead Granite Wellness Centers and fulfill our mission with excellence. With her diverse experience she is well qualified to carry the organization into the future and build on the unique model of comprehensive services Granite delivers.”

Ms. Blacksmith said “I am honored at the opportunity to serve as Interim CEO. The mission and vision of Granite Wellness resonate with the work I have been doing my entire career, addressing disparities, bringing healing to the people and strengthening our communities. I am excited to take on this role and continue to build on the amazing work our organization is doing.”

Lovett will continue on a part-time basis to support the organization through the transition. “It has been an honor to serve our communities alongside our staff, community partners, and courageous clients over the past 11-plus years. I am grateful for all we have accomplished together; changing lives daily and transforming systems to improve health and quality of life for individuals, families and communities. I am confident in Victoria, and glad to be working with her to ensure a seamless and positive transition for our staff and partners.”

Founded in 1974, nonprofit Granite Wellness Centers (formerly Community Recovery Resources and Nevada County Substance Abuse, and Nevada County Council on Alcoholism) has provided services addressing substance use disorders and related behavioral health issues continuously. In the last 10 years, Granite Wellness Centers has transformed its delivery system and sustained tremendous growth, developing a comprehensive wellness-focused strategy that includes substance use disorder treatment, mental health services, and ancillary services including housing, parenting, anger management, prevention services, and child development programs.

Source: Granite Wellness Centers