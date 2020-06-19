Gords celebrate 60 years
Janice and Gary Gord of Penn Valley are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary today. The couple was married on June 20, 1960 in Lynnwood, Washington and retired to Nevada County 24 years ago from Santa Clara. Gary is retired from the Local 393 Plumbers Union, where he was a 55-year member. His is currently an avid gardener and gopher hunter. Janice is retired from Wells Fargo bank and now enjoys gardening, travel, home decor and volunteering with Music in the Mountains. The Gords have two children, Lisa Short and Shelby Gord, as well as one grandson, Justin Thompson.
