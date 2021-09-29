Goodtimes Boardstore to host Grass Valley skate contest
Grass Valley’s Goodtimes Boardstore will host a skateboard competition Saturday, Oct. 2, at noon at the Condon Park Skate Park.
Anyone interested is invited to register as a participant in one of four categories: beginner, intermediate, advanced, and ladies. There will be no age categories, but those under the age of 18 will be required to have a parent or guardian sign a waiver, which can be picked up prior to the competition at Goodtimes Boardstore, 146 Mill Street in Grass Valley or at the venue on the day of the contest. There is a $10 fee to register.
Pre-registration is available at the store the week of the event and beginning at 10 a.m. on the day of the contest. In addition to the contest, there will also be a demo put on by skaters such as Anakin Senn, Kevin Kowalski, and John Worthington.
Many prizes will be offered for those who win their category, as well as for the Best Trick.
Goodtimes’ store manager Andy Jarrette said, “We want to get back to having regular competitions, and it’s been a crazy couple of years. We want to give the kids a day to get out and show us what they’ve got.”
Out of an abundance of caution, only those competing will be allowed into the skate park.
Grass Valley Skate Park is located within Condon Park at 544 Butler Street in Grass Valley. For more information please contact Goodtimes Boardstore at 530-272-7751.
KNOW & GO
WHAT: Grass Valley Skate Contest
WHO: Goodtimes Boardstore
WHERE: Grass Valley Skate Park. 544 Butler Street
WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 2. Registration/practice 10 a.m. Contest noon
MORE INFO: Call 530-272–7751
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Goodtimes Boardstore to host Grass Valley skate contest
Grass Valley’s Goodtimes Boardstore will host a skateboard competition Saturday, Oct. 2, at noon at the Condon Park Skate Park.