Goodtimes Boardstore to host Grass Valley skate contest

Grass Valley’s Goodtimes Boardstore will host a skateboard competition Saturday, Oct. 2, at noon at the Condon Park Skate Park.

Anyone interested is invited to register as a participant in one of four categories: beginner, intermediate, advanced, and ladies. There will be no age categories, but those under the age of 18 will be required to have a parent or guardian sign a waiver, which can be picked up prior to the competition at Goodtimes Boardstore, 146 Mill Street in Grass Valley or at the venue on the day of the contest. There is a $10 fee to register.

Pre-registration is available at the store the week of the event and beginning at 10 a.m. on the day of the contest. In addition to the contest, there will also be a demo put on by skaters such as Anakin Senn, Kevin Kowalski, and John Worthington.

Many prizes will be offered for those who win their category, as well as for the Best Trick.

Goodtimes’ store manager Andy Jarrette said, “We want to get back to having regular competitions, and it’s been a crazy couple of years. We want to give the kids a day to get out and show us what they’ve got.”

Out of an abundance of caution, only those competing will be allowed into the skate park.

Grass Valley Skate Park is located within Condon Park at 544 Butler Street in Grass Valley. For more information please contact Goodtimes Boardstore at 530-272-7751.

