Golfers raise $4300 for hospital cancer center support groups

The Women’s Golf Group at Nevada County Country Club has raised $4300 in recent weeks for donation to Cancer Center support groups at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. The many support groups assist patients and their families and caregivers.

“We’ve been supporting the Cancer Center each year, said Women’s Group representative Mary Deardorff. “This year is a record amount.”

In addition to the club’s Oct. 11 Cancer Tournament, funds were generated through a Beauty and The Beast Tournament, a luncheon for the Men’s Club, donations from the Men’s and Women’s groups, raffles and numerous individual donations.

Deardorff credited the men’s and women’s groups, Club Pro/Manager Kelly Runkle, and participating golfers for their efforts. “Thanks to everyone who stepped up,” she said. “We can all be proud of our little club.”

For information on NCCC, contact Club Pro/Manager Kelly Runkle at (530) 273-6436 or kelly@nevadacountygolf.com .

Source: Nevada County Country Club