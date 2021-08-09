Golf tournament benefits fire safety and defensible space
The Nevada County Association of Realtors (NCAOR) will host its 2021 NCAOR Gold Classic on Aug. 20 at Lake Wildwood Golf Course. Proceeds will go toward fire safety, specifically improving defensible space by teaming up with local fire agencies to complete clearing projects in the county, beginning with Pleasant Valley Road in Penn Valley, Morgan Ranch and a portion of Alta Sierra. Additionally, there will be a number of grants available for homeowners to help pay for defensible space clearing at home.
The tournament will have an Art Deco-era theme and will feature photo opportunities with vintage cars, as well as providing lunch and dinner. Activities will include competitions, such as a putting contest, cannon shoot, longest drive, closest to the hole and others. A golf clinic will be available for those who want to learn to play. There are spots left for twosomes and foursomes. Contact the Nevada County Association of Realtors to register at 530-272-2627.
