Golden Empire Grange turns 60

The Grange is an organization that began in 1867, rising from the destruction of the Civil War to rural fields and farmland. The South’s farms were in disrepair and farm animals were depleted. The transportation infrastructure lay in ruins, with little railroad service to move crops and animals to market as rails, bridges, and rail yards were destroyed.

An era began that encouraged farming families to band together on common ground to promote the well-being of the community and agriculture, and to rebuild farmlands, restore the railroad system, and establish a rural mail delivery system. Hence, the Grange organization was created. Today, the Grange has evolved into a community service organization throughout every state. Our history and legacy still supports a strong interest in agriculture, healthy communities, fun, and friendships — where new friends are made and old friends are cherished.

The Golden Empire Grange No. 806 was a dream of Walter and Goldie LeRoy, with its conception in July 1962. It’s located off LaBarr Meadows Road, a half-mile from the corner of McKnight Road.

This July, the membership celebrated the Grange’s 60-year birthday and recognized long-term members.

RECOGNITION

Jan McElwain was recognized for being a 60 year member. She is one of the founding members on the 1962 Articles of Incorporation document. And as the first secretary, she wrote the first check. She’s been a member for 60 years. Don’t believe it, just spend some time with her and she’ll share stories of bringing her little girls to many events and how Grange president Walter LeRoy put her family up in the 1963 winter, which brought a lot of snow and they had no heat. One little girl was so sick the local doctor made a house call to the McCoy home. That’s how it is being a Grange member, everyone doing something for someone.

David Craigen was recognized for being the Grange’s 911 one-man emergency response team for 30 years. He’s been the Grange’s building manager, rushing to the Grange for plumbing leaks, bathroom water overflows, lightning strikes that shut off the water, researched affordable repairs possibilities for our broken HAVC units, installed hot water tank, replaced plumbing, fixed dry rot, and was the building’s watchdog security person. He did janitor duties and has worked for free since the pandemic broke out, he paid for many items out of his pocket including toilet paper and building repairs. He served as president for many years. The Grange’s ongoing existence is due to David’s support.

Bruce Lester was recognized for 30-plus years for his and the Bridge’s support to the Grange. The Bridge club has been meeting at the Grange for 30-plus years. Bruce is a member of the American Contract Bridge League and American Bridge Teachers Association. His accomplishments include accredited master bridge instructor and director, achieved bridge life master status.

Over the past 20 years, the Bridge Club had anywhere from 15 to 18 tables (four at each table) playing Bridge five days a week — approximately 250 people weekly. Thank you Bruce and the Bridge Club for all that you’ve done keeping the Grange operating.

Sydney Hunt was recognized for her 20-plus year membership participation. She grew up in Middletown, Lake County, and started attending the Guenoc Grange No. 373 when she was about 5 years old, tagging along with her grandparents to meetings and afterwards enjoying the refreshments. Sydney’s great aunt, uncle, and grandparents were farmers. and held offices in the Grange, so the Grange has been her home for a long time.

Her great aunt and uncle had lived on a section of land from the 1845 Mexican Land Grant, Rancho Guenoc.

Ballroom dancing brought Sydney to the Grass Valley Golden Empire Grange. When she walked in, she felt right at home. She became in charge of the Saturday night ballroom dances with live music and enjoyed singing with the musicians.

By 2003, Sydney was the president and her many accomplishments include coordinating the inside Grange paint job, rescuing the Grange through multiple break-ins, and an electrical smoke-out at their New Years’ Eve party.

Dave Jappay was recognized for his 20-plus years membership participation. Dave spent many hours repairing the many needs of the Grange. He attended many ballroom dances. Every Saturday night, you could look over the dance floor and see Dave dancing. Dave has been a dedicated member showing up at meetings overseeing the many projects for over 20 years.

Lilo Koegler was recognized for her 20-plus years membership participation. She ballroom danced to live music at the Grange for decades. She always had a smile and was friendly to everyone.

Mary Carrell was recognized for her 20-plus years of participation. Mary is a square dancer and for decades relayed the square dancers input about the Grange. She was the go-between for the improvements the square dancers paid for.

Mary always had a list of Grange improvements wanting to keep the Grange in tip-top shape. For example, if she saw any ceiling tiles drooping, she’d report it immediately to the membership monthly meeting. Mary developed a plan of action to purchase and display the United States flag, then at a later date, she coordinated the purchase of the California flag.

The Golden Empire Grange No. 806 renters include Nevada County Gem and Mineral Society, Goldancers Square Dance Club, Aces ‘N Spaces Bridge Club, Jamie Hogan Country Dancing, Foothill Fusion Dance Club, Weber’s Concealed Carry Certification Classes, Side Kick Line Dancing, Grass Valley 4-Wheelers Club, Karaoke by Steve & Sandy, Gold Country Horse Trails Council, DeSena Fire Safe Consulting and Training, plus one-time rentals for receptions, parties, or memorials. For more information ring 530-477-9586.