Golden Empire Flying Association receives recognition for work at Nevada County Airport

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors recently awarded the Golden Empire Flying Association (GEFA) a “Certificate of Recognition” for its work supporting the Nevada County Airport. GEFA was incorporated as a nonprofit in 1987 with a mission to promote and help maintain the Nevada County Airport. The group sponsors the bi-annual Nevada County AirFest and through funds collected, provides scholarships for local young people aspiring to pursue a career in aviation.

Additionally, the group regularly organizes volunteer work parties to help with airport maintenance and recently contributed funds to help purchase much needed field machinery. GEFA also designed and paid for the new airport sign at Brunswick and Loma Rica roads.

Pictured, the Nevada County Board of Supervisors and the Airport Commission join members of the Golden Empire Flying Association and the airport manager during an award presentation.