Gold Miners Inn manager recognized

Gold Miners Inn General Manager KathE Frazer was honored and awarded Choice Ascend Collection Hotel Manager of the Year in a virtual ceremony held on May 19.

In only her second year as a Hotel Manager and while in the middle of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic that devastated the hospitality industry, Frazer rose above all of the 383 other Hotel Managers across 19 different countries to become the Choice Ascend Collection Hotel Manager of the Year. 2020 not only had a global pandemic but also featured regional wildfires, local power shutoffs that altered life in the community and the hotel in addition to severe labor shortages as a result of the pandemic. 2020 was also a year of constant training and adaptation in order to stay in line with ever-changing protocols issued by health officials at the local and national levels along with changing rules regarding the definition of essential and non-essential travel.

Gold Miners Inn is fortunate to work with KathE. She’s an amazing boss and a great person too. KathE treats her team with respect, fairness and grace and her love for the community and guests shows through in how hard the staff works as well as how positive the guests respond in reviews and return visits. Gold Miners Inn is proud to have KathE to guide us and to be a part of the wholesome, well-rounded and energetic environment she has created for her team and the guests of Gold Miners Inn. KathE gives her all every step of the way and continues to be a leader we can respect and for that, we are thankful.

Gold Miners Inn is a recently renovated Ascend/Choice hotel in Grass Valley and boasts fresh interiors characterized by stylish design and modern guest rooms. Guests delight in a wealth of on-site amenities and appreciate the central Grass Valley location allowing guests the ability to walk to most of the popular local destinations.

Gold Miners Inn can be reached at 530-477-1700.