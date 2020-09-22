Gold Country Yacht Club sponsors Scott’s Flat Lake Cleanup

Every fall yacht clubs around California work with the California State Parks Department and hundreds of volunteers to sponsor Coastal Cleanup Day. In these COVID-19 times, however, large groups of volunteers hitting the ocean beaches to pick up summer debris just wouldn’t work. Hence, the annual event was reconstituted to focus on local creeks and lakes which might feed into our coastal waters.

The Gold Country Yacht Club answered the call to organize a small group of volunteers to work in household groups to pick up summer trash from the beaches and trails surrounding the club’s home at Scott’s Flat Lake. GCYC members assembled Saturday morning at their facility near the launch ramp and fanned out to cover as much of the seven and one-half mile shoreline as possible — some sailing and kayaking to shores across the lake, some using deck boats, some walking the trails and beach access points.

Volunteers reported that sailors, waterskiers, wakeboarders, paddlers, hikers, bikers, swimmers, and sunbathers at the NID reservoir do a remarkably good job of taking care of lake. For the most part, people pick up after themselves and keep this little mountain gem looking fresh and clean.

Even so, the Yacht Club collected over 185 pounds of trash from around the lake, including a huge pink raft, lengths of hose, an old plastic garbage can, and lots and lots of water and soda bottles, cans, and assorted food bags and other containers.

Everyone was very pleased…except for the NID maintenance man who came to work on Monday morning and found his truck full of all the trash collected over the weekend.