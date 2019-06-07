Gold Country Kiwanis gives back

On May 23, Gold Country Kiwanis presented checks to a variety of Nevada County nonprofit organizations. These included, from left, Tim Reid from NU Testing Incentive; Ramona Howard from NCTV Summer Program; Bella Hall also from NU Testing Incentive; Janice’ Moule, presenter from Gold Country Kiwanis; Stephanie Fischer from Community Beyond Violence; and Karen Keegan from the Nevada County Diaper Project. Donation checks were also given to the KARE Crisis Nursery and Soroptomists’ Dress a Dude project in Africa.

Submitted by Jan Weaver

