 Giving when they can: Rotary Club encourages Food Bank support with canned food drive | TheUnion.com
Giving when they can: Rotary Club encourages Food Bank support with canned food drive

Elias Funez
  

Rotary Club of Nevada City’s Susie Monary-Wilson helps collect canned food and monetary donations Saturday at Dave’s Auto in Nevada City where Rotarians held the event to support Food Bank of Nevada County.
Photo: Elias Funez
One at a time vehicles pull into Dave’s Auto off of Zion Street in Nevada City where representatives from Rotary Club of Nevada City were on hand to collect canned food donations.
Photo: Elias Funez
Canned food and non-perishable item donations begin to accumulate during Saturday’s drive-thru canned food drive to benefit Food Bank of Nevada County.
Photo: Elias Funez
Aside from collecting canned food and monetary donations, Rotarians also passed out cloth masks to anyone wanting one.
Photo: Elias Funez
Rotary Club of Nevada City held a drive-thru canned food drive at Dave’s Auto off of Zion Street to benefit the Food Bank of Nevada County.
Photo: Elias Funez
Volunteers help collect food from the drive-thru canned food donation Saturday in Nevada City.
Photo: Elias Funez
Non-perishable food items of all kinds were donated for Food Bank of Nevada County during Saturday’s Rotary Club of Nevada City canned food drive. Many folks also donated monetary amounts to go towards food purchasing.
Photo: Elias Funez
Rotary Club of Nevada City volunteers also passed out cloth masks to those needing them during Saturday’s drive-thru canned food drive at Dave’s Auto in Nevada City.
Volunteers unload a vehicle’s food donation during Saturday’s Rotary Club of Nevada City canned food drive.
Photo: Elias Funez
While many donated canned and non-perishable food items, others donated money to go towards Food Bank of Nevada County’s food purchasing to benefit local families in need.
Photo: Elias Funez
A sign placed on Zion Street lets folks know about the canned food donation to benefit Food Bank of Nevada County.
Photo: Elias Funez

 

