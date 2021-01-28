Giving the gift of hearing: local business announces winners of hearing aid giveaway

Gold Country Hearing in Grass Valley launched their seasonal giveaway, “Hear for the Holidays,” on Nov. 15, which ran through December 15. Community members were asked to nominate somebody special whom they believed deserved the gift of better hearing. The business received 90 entries and announced two lucky winners, Jan Mullikin and Betty Maddox, both of whom were fitted with premium hearing aids.

After a challenging year, employees at Gold Country Hearing wanted to give back to the Grass Valley community. Hearing loss can be very isolating and can sometimes make it difficult to stay connected to others, even in normal times. The effects of hearing loss have been unusually compounded by social isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic. Struggling to stay in touch with friends and family by phone or Zoom calls is especially frustrating to those with hearing loss.

Mullikin was nominated by her good friend, Sid Langford. In the nomination, Sid explained that Jan is a widow living alone on a limited income. She said she knew this gift would be a great blessing to her and she was thrilled when she heard her friend had been chosen as the winner.

The second winner, Maddox, was nominated by several different people. Her granddaughter, Tamara Isaacson, explained that her grandmother spent the last several years as the sole caregiver for her husband, who recently passed away after 65 years of marriage.

The two winners were invited for a comprehensive hearing assessment and were fitted with brand new premium hearing devices. They also received Gold Country Hearing’s comprehensive all-inclusive treatment plan that includes follow up visits for years to come. For more information, visit : https://www.goldcountryhearing.com.