Giving from the heart

United Way of Nevada County will be hosting a free two-day California CareForce health clinic in January of 2020. The planning process for the clinic is a vast undertaking. California CareForce holds numerous clinics per year and some of our planning committee members have helped during other clinics. One of those true-blue volunteers is Philip Vardara. He was one of the volunteers who helped to bring the California CareForce (CCF) Free Two-day Dental, Vision, and Medical Clinic to the Grass Valley Vet’s Hall in 2015.

Philip recently said, “I first stumbled upon CCF before the first Grass Valley clinic in November 2015. My strongest memory is, ‘these people need my help’ because, at 5:30 a.m. on Day 1, all the coffee makers were on the same circuit breaker which overloaded and blew. I mentioned, smiling of course, “If you want health care professionals volunteering this early in the morning, you’d better figure out a way to keep the coffee brewed. I loved those two days.”

After a few years, having retired and built a new home, Vardara resumed volunteering with CCF. After helping during the October 2018 clinic at Cal Expo, and the Coachella Valley clinic in March 2019, Philip realized he was hooked, and became a co-lead of the RNs/EMTs/LVNs. A lead is someone who oversees volunteers in certain areas during the clinics.

“I miss being an active RN, but volunteering with CCF lets me do what I love: volunteering and supporting all our clients to live a healthier life,” he said. “There’s nothing more rewarding than all the gratitude expressed by the people helped by the services.”

Vardara felt so strongly, that he recently presented United Way with a $1,000 check for the clinic. It is with the help of generous people like him that will allow organizers to help hundreds of people with much-needed health care on January 11 and 12.

United Way is still in need of many general volunteers and medical professionals to volunteer their time during the clinic. There is also a need for volunteers to help set up and tear down two days before, and on Monday after the clinic. Those interested in volunteering during the two-day clinic, or donating to help bring it to fruition, are encouraged to contact United Way at 530-274-8111, email admin@uwnc.org or visit http://www.uwnc.org.