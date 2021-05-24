 Giving back | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Giving back

Community Community |

Submitted by Rev. Kevin Tarsa
Lynn Woerner, executive director of the KARE Crisis Nursery, accepts a donation from the Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains, delivered here by Justice Chair Steve Temple and minister Rev. Kevin Tarsa. The KARE Crisis Nursery provides safe and nurturing child care for small children of families experiencing a stressful situation or emergency.
Photo submitted by Rev. Kevin Tarsa

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Community
See more