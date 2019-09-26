Give a dog a loving home this Saturday

Otis, a male Basenji mix, will be among the dogs at Scooter’s Pals pet adopt-a-thon scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Petco, located in the Pine Creek Shopping Center at 672 Freeman Lane in Grass Valley. Both large and small dogs in need of forever homes will be at the event. Special guest “pals” will include dog trainer Carol Lawrence and animal photographer Sandra Boyd. Scooter’s Pals’ shoe drive has been extended until the end of October — new or gently used shoes can be donated at drop off bins at Petco, The Training Zone, Paw Spa or Scraps Dog Bakery. To have shoes picked up, call 530-350-2099. All proceeds go toward helping rescue animals, primarily to pay veterinarian bills. Scooter’s saves dogs from high kill shelters and helps to rehome and foster animals when owners can no longer care for them. For more information, call 530-350-2099.