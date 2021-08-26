 Ghidotti student to study abroad | TheUnion.com
Submitted by Kenneth McLuckie

 

Alta Sierra resident Mason R. McLuckie has been awarded a Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange (CBYX) scholarship. A junior at Ghidotti Early College High School in Grass Valley, he is also a member of the United States Naval Sea Cadet Corps Mathew Axelson Division. He holds the rank of Petty Officer 1st Class. McLuckie will spend 10 months studying in Germany and departed for the program on August 24. The CBYX scholarship is for motivated high school students who want to experience a culture and learn a language through a full immersion experience. Participants learn about German culture first-hand by living with a host family and attending a German high school. The CBYX program additionally offers vocational and young professional scholarship opportunities.

