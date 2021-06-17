Ghidotti student receives prestigious P.E.O. STAR Scholarship

Ghidotti senior Maggie Aguilar Diaz, Star Scholarship recipient, receives a certificate from Janice Bouris, Star Chairperson for P.E.O. Chapter RB.



Maggie Aguilar Diaz, a senior at Ghidotti Early College High School, was selected to receive a $2,500 STAR Scholarship from the P.E.O. Sisterhood. She was recommended by P.E.O. Chapter RB in Auburn.

Diaz is on the track and field team, and is involved in student government, and was the student representative on the NJUHSD School Board. She led her Bible Club and was involved in community services all while excelling academically. She will attend Menlo College and pursue a business degree and hopes to run for public office.

The P.E.O. STAR Scholarship was established in 2009 to provide scholarships for exceptional high school senior women to attend an accredited post secondary educational institution in the U.S. or Canada in the next academic year. The competitive STAR Scholarship is for women who exhibit excellence in leadership, academics, extracurricular activities, community service and potential for future success.

Chapter RB has been a part of the foothills community since it was organized in 1963. P.E.O. (Philanthropic Education Organization) has been celebrating women helping women reach for the stars for more than 150 years. Since its inception in 1869, the nonprofit organization has helped more than 116,000 women pursue educational goals by providing over $383 million in grants, scholarships, awards and loans. The Sisterhood also owns and supports Cottey College. Through membership, the P.E.O. Sisterhood has brought together more than a half a million women in the U.S. and Canada who are passionate about helping women advance through education, while supporting and motivating them. In addition to the educational philanthropies, the P.E.O. provides a framework of support and community for all members.

What started with a bond of friendship among seven women in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, is now one of the oldest women‘s organizations in North America with close to 6,000 chapters.To learn more about P.E.O., its powerful educational philanthropies and see stories of women who have benefited from the programs, visit http://www.peointernational.org