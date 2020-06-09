Ghidotti graduate earns three associate’s degrees
Natalie Hays of Penn Valley graduated from Ghidotti Early College High School on May 19. At the age of 17, she not only received her high school diploma, but also earned three Associate Degree with honors from Sierra College (in Natural Science, Social and Behavioral Science, and Liberal Arts). She is a valedictorian, the president of her school’s Honor Society, and vice president of Key Club. She was awarded the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award for Ghidotti, which acknowledges one senior per school for outstanding demonstration of dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism at school and in their community. She also earned a Seal of Biliteracy in Spanish, is a lifetime member of the Sierra College Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, and is on the President’s List for Sierra College. Throughout high school she volunteered and then interned at the county libraries. Hays will be attending the University of California, Davis in the fall to major in political science.
