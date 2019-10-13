Get up close and personal with wildlife at Penn Valley Northridge

Penn Valley Northridge Inn will be hosting a benefit for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Release 5-9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15.

The Northridge is donating 10% of the evening’s proceeds to benefit the work of WR&R, a Nevada County based organization which cares for injured and orphaned native wildlife, with the goal of releasing healthy animals and birds back into their natural environment.

The nonprofit is a 100% volunteer organization, and all proceeds go directly to the care and feeding of our wildlife currently in care. Also attending this event will be wildlife ambassadors.

This is a chance to get up close and personal with some hawks, owls, a crow, and maybe some snakes. For more info, contact Karen, 530-388-8525, or email kkosk@hughes.net.