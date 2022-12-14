Get cooking with BriarPatch Christmas Miracle Menu Recipe Guide
BriarPatch Food Co-op has a new holiday recipe guide, “A Christmas
Miracle Menu” available online and in the store to help folks set the
holiday table beautifully.
Each recipe features a dish made with five ingredients or fewer and is
a snap to prepare (not counting pantry staples: oil, butter, sugar,
flour, salt & pepper).
Inside the guide, home cooks will find a convenient shopping list and
tasty recipes for Easy Beef Wellington, Collards and Black Eyed Peas,
Sweet Potato Hasselback (see recipe below), Classic Cheesecake and
Holiday Punch.
Get the guide and find more holiday inspiration at
briarpatch.coop/holidays/
Sweet Potato Hasselback
6 Servings
There’s nothing like Hasselbackin’ for the Holidays! Thinly sliced
sweet potatoes bathed in sweet and savory flavors, then roasted to
crispy-creamy perfection. Don’t let the slicing dissuade you from
giving this fine dish a try, it’s easier than you think!
Ingredients
6 large, sweet potatoes, well-cleaned and skin-on
4 Tbsp unsalted butter, melted
2 Tbsp maple syrup
1 tsp salt
2 garlic cloves, finely minced
1 Tbsp fresh rosemary, finely minced
3 sprigs fresh thyme leaves, finely minced
Shredded Parmesan cheese for serving
Directions
Preheat oven to 400°. Line rimmed sheet pan with parchment paper.
Slice 1/4” lengthwise off bottom of each potato so it has a flat base.
Make 1/4” slices three-quarters of the way through each potato from
end to end. In a small bowl, combine butter, maple syrup, salt, garlic
and herbs. Brush half of the mixture over potatoes and put them in
oven to bake for an hour. After 30 minutes, remove potatoes from
oven and gently and use a fork to spread potatoes open further from
the top. Repeat with other potatoes and then brush the rest of the
butter mixture on top. Place back in oven for remaining half hour.
Remove from oven, cool slightly. Top with shredded Parmesan
cheese before serving
