Get cooking with BriarPatch Christmas Miracle Menu Recipe Guide

Caption: BriarPatch Food Co-op has published a "A Holiday Miracle Menu" with easy-to-make recipes for every budget. The menu guide is available online and in the store. Learn more briarpatch.coop/holidays/.

Photo: Laura Petersen

BriarPatch Food Co-op has a new holiday recipe guide, “A Christmas

Miracle Menu” available online and in the store to help folks set the

holiday table beautifully.

Each recipe features a dish made with five ingredients or fewer and is

a snap to prepare (not counting pantry staples: oil, butter, sugar,

flour, salt & pepper).

Inside the guide, home cooks will find a convenient shopping list and

tasty recipes for Easy Beef Wellington, Collards and Black Eyed Peas,

Sweet Potato Hasselback (see recipe below), Classic Cheesecake and

Holiday Punch.

Get the guide and find more holiday inspiration at

briarpatch.coop/holidays/

Sweet Potato Hasselback

6 Servings

There’s nothing like Hasselbackin’ for the Holidays! Thinly sliced

sweet potatoes bathed in sweet and savory flavors, then roasted to

crispy-creamy perfection. Don’t let the slicing dissuade you from

giving this fine dish a try, it’s easier than you think!

Ingredients

6 large, sweet potatoes, well-cleaned and skin-on

4 Tbsp unsalted butter, melted

2 Tbsp maple syrup

1 tsp salt

2 garlic cloves, finely minced

1 Tbsp fresh rosemary, finely minced

3 sprigs fresh thyme leaves, finely minced

Shredded Parmesan cheese for serving

Directions

Preheat oven to 400°. Line rimmed sheet pan with parchment paper.

Slice 1/4” lengthwise off bottom of each potato so it has a flat base.

Make 1/4” slices three-quarters of the way through each potato from

end to end. In a small bowl, combine butter, maple syrup, salt, garlic

and herbs. Brush half of the mixture over potatoes and put them in

oven to bake for an hour. After 30 minutes, remove potatoes from

oven and gently and use a fork to spread potatoes open further from

the top. Repeat with other potatoes and then brush the rest of the

butter mixture on top. Place back in oven for remaining half hour.

Remove from oven, cool slightly. Top with shredded Parmesan

cheese before serving