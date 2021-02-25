Gas cards available for patient appointments at Sierra Family Health Center
Sierra Family Health Center recently received a $15,000 grant from Dignity Health to help provide needed assistance to current patients seeking dental, behavioral health, chiropractic, and medical services at the center’s two care sites.
The funding from Dignity Health’s Greater Sacramento Service District’s 2021 Community Grant will be used to provide patients with lower incomes with $25 gas cards, which can be used to purchase gas at several locations, and may be applied for quarterly.
The grant was received in collaboration with North San Juan Community Center (NSJCC), and Nevada County Behavioral Health (NCBH). Eventually, gas cards will also be available to new patients, shares Lael Walz, quality assurance and improvement coordinator at Sierra Family, but for now, are offered to current patients only.
Patient and gas card recipient Patrick Wiggins shares his gratitude. “Getting the gas card makes me really excited because I don’t always have the money to fill up my tank. This will help me abundantly because I need to see (my chiropractor) Dr. Patrick.”
Sierra Family’s CEO, Debra Plass, sees the Patient Access to Care program as another step to ensuring that diverse care services are available to all community members.
“We are grateful for the longstanding collaboration between our health center and Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital,” Plass says. “By focusing on improving the health of vulnerable populations, we are building a healthier community.”
Applications are available by calling 530-292-3478, or by appointment at Sierra Family Health Center, 15301 Tyler Foote Road in Nevada City.
