Fundraiser to support first responders

The Second Annual “Salute to First Responders” will be held from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at Naggiar Vineyards in south Nevada County.

There will be open seating on the party patio overlooking the lake at the Naggiar tasting room. A picnic buffet will be served, and no-host wine, beer and soft drinks will be offered. Guests will dance under the stars to local favorite “Rewind Press Play,” following live and silent auctions featuring prizes.

All proceeds support local law enforcement and fire protection agencies. The fundraiser is sponsored by the Nevada County Law Enforcement and Fire Protection Council, a nonprofit that has donated more than $1 million in equipment and training to first responders since its inception in 1999. The council also hosts the annual Red Light Ball at Alta Sierra Country Club the last Saturday in February.

While the Red Light Ball is a formal affair, the “Salute to First Responders” is a casual, informal evening. Picnic attire and dancing shoes are encouraged.

Tickets are $100.

For more information and to purchase tickets, call 530-477-0947 or visit http://www.NCLawAndFire.org . For directions, visit http://www.NaggiarVineyards.com .

Source: Lorraine Jewett