Fundraiser tickets now on sale for ‘Sunshine Ali’

Kylie Hart, executive director of Sunshine Ali, poses with rescue puppies and Sunny the rescue calf on her property in Grass Valley.



Tickets are now on sale for a fundraising event for “Sunshine Ali,” a nonprofit organization with an eventual goal of combining an animal rescue center with a home for foster children, as well as a vacation destination for families with sick or at-risk children.

Still in the early stages of development, Executive Director Kylie Hart said her goal for the nonprofit is to raise enough money to purchase at least 100 acres. Currently Sunshine Ali is operating as a no-kill animal rescue shelter in Grass Valley.

“We take in sick, injured, and unwanted animals and rehabilitate them so they can be adopted into loving homes,” said Hart, who is currently attending veterinary technician school. “Our next step is to raise enough money to buy land for the rescue so that we may incorporate children into this beautiful place of healing. We will have at-risk youth and special needs children come and learn how to care for the animals.”

The event is scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m. on July 17 at Sweat Studio, located at 410 Crown Point Circle in Grass Valley. Tickets are $20 per person, $30 per couple and $40 per family (two adults and two children). Tickets, which must be purchased prior to the July 17 event, include dinner, live music and door prizes. To purchase tickets, email sunshineali101@gmail.com . For more information about Sunshine Ali, call 530-613-7533.