Fundraiser cancelled, but the need for donations continues

For many in Nevada County, Labor Day weekend is associated with the Sierra Presbyterian Church’s annual yard sale. For the past 39 years, the yard sale has been organized by volunteers at Sierra Presbyterian in Nevada City. Organizers say it has been a labor of love and an opportunity to touch the community. Moreover it has become a multi-generational event for families and treasure hunters. Over the past years, the proceeds of the yard sale have been donated to local nonprofits. On a busy year, as much as $50,000 has been raised and distributed to organizations like Interfaith Food Ministry, Women of Worth, NEO, KARE Crisis Nursery, Living Well and others.

This annual tradition has also become a labor of love for the volunteers. Fueled by cold pizza, an army of church volunteers working 12 hour days for a week is what makes the event happen. The camaraderie and sense of shared purpose are said to be the reward.

Sadly, the 40th annual yard sale has fallen victim to the need to safeguard staff and community from the COVID-19 epidemic and won’t be held this year. This means that many nonprofits will not receive donations from this event and others. Past yard sale organizers urge those who are able to continue to support Nevada County’s local nonprofits and thrift shops, as the needs remain.