Color Me Human, a new nonprofit in Nevada County, has launched “Fund the Fight for Racial Justice in Rural America,” a crowdfunding campaign for the holiday season of giving. Color Me Human aims to dismantle systems of oppression “within ourselves and within local institutions such as government, education, law enforcement, healthcare and arts and culture.”

Thousands of Black, Brown and Indigenous in Nevada County suffer from a lack of visibility, lack of representation, and a lack of services, stated organizers in a Nov. 30 press release, and their goal is to remedy that.

“As people of color in a rural community, we face distinct challenges such as invisibility, erasure, and isolation along with subtle and not-so-subtle reminders that we ‘don’t belong here,’” stated the press release. “It’s necessary, now more than ever, to invest in the safety and health of rural communities of color so that we can build solidarity with one another, grow leadership capacity at every level, and educate our neighbors. Because although we are fewer in numbers, we are here. We deserve safety, representation, health and real belonging.”

All donations will go directly go to:

• Establishing Nevada County’s first Black, Indigenous, and People of Color Community Garden to increase access to fruits and vegetables in collaboration with local food advocates.

• Building curriculum for a Social Justice Youth Leadership Program in partnership with the California Heritage Indigenous Research Project (CHIRP).

• Offering educational opportunities to help community members build racial literacy.

• Developing a Community Relief Fund for families and individuals of color.

• Furthering efforts to work with county departments to build racial equity at a systemic level.

For more information or to help fund the Fight for Racial Justice in Nevada County, visit http://www.colormehuman.org.