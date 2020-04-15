From the hospital: Sierra Nevada Memorial offers updates during coronavirus crisis

Now that we are over a month in of sheltering in place and social distancing, there have been lots of questions about when recovery may start and what it will look like.

The leadership at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital (SNMH) are in touch with Public Health Department officials, but all projections are based on social distancing for quite some time to come. Wearing masks in pubic and sheltering in place continues to be a high priority.

While there have been very few COVID-19 positive patients at the hospital, staff continue to prepare for every situation. SNMH has a four tiered medical surge plan.

To date, we have not moved off level one. Everyone coming into the hospital is being screened and wearing masks.

If you do have symptoms of COVID-19, before going to the hospital contact your primary care physician for guidance.

If you are directed to go to the hospital, but your condition isn’t life threatening, consider scheduling a visit online by going to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital’s Emergency Room Check-In for appointment times.

As you can imagine, it is taking tremendous resources to prepare and provide the essential medical care needed during this pandemic.

SNMH Foundation has set up a COVID-19 fund for those interested in donating to support the hospital during this critical time.

Donations can be made online by going to https://supportsierranevada.org/donate, by calling 530-477-9700 to make a credit card donation or mailing a check to SNMHF, PO BOX 1810, Grass Valley, CA 95945.

Thank you in advance for supporting your hospital. I want to acknowledge a few more donations from Culture Shock Distribution Center, Arbonne, Little Caesars, Players Pizza, Domino’s Pizza and Carolines Coffee. Everyone at the hospital is deeply appreciative.

Kimberly Parker, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation executive director.