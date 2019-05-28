Friends of library book sale Saturday in Nevada City

The next Friends of the Nevada County Libraries book sale will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 1 at the Doris Foley Historical Library at 211 No. Pine St. in Nevada City. Thousands of paperback and hardback books will be for sale, including fiction, nonfiction, children’s, collectibles, and more. This month’s sale highlights metaphysical, gardening and children’s books. Most books cost between 50 cents and $3. For additional information call 530-265-1407 or email friends@ncfol.org.

Gently used books can be donated at any Nevada County library branch or outside Raley’s grocery in Grass Valley. Proceeds go toward library materials, programs and equipment.