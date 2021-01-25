Free Zoom series on staying active throughout aging
Many are finding limited opportunities to socialize and exercise outside the home due to COVID-19. It is a particularly difficult time to avoid a sedentary lifestyle. In a matter
of weeks, particularly in older adults, muscles can become weak, weight is gained, and aches and pains can begin to set in leading to further immobility.
The “Staying Active as We Age” Zoom series addresses both physical and emotional challenges older adults are currently facing. You will enjoy educational content and safe and easy workouts that can be done in as little as 30 minutes a day from the comfort of your own home. A new video will be introduced each week to increase both physical and mental well-being. Increase ease of movement, endurance, and strength while practicing everyday movements in a gentle way.
Week 1: Learn about depression and how it is related to falls prevention. Participate in a gentle workout designed to facilitate deep breathing, stretching, and rejuvenation based on ancient Chinese exercises.
Week 2: Learn about Fall Risk factors and conduct your personal Fall Risk assessment using the National Council on Aging’s Falls Free Checkup Tool. Participate in a gentle yoga workout and balance exercises to increase stability.
Week 3: Learn about heart health and why it is important. Participate in fun, standing movements to increase endurance and agility.
Week 4: Learn about the importance of weight training for strength and bone health. Participate in strength enhancing exercises based on movements you perform each day.
This free series will be offered via Zoom Jan. 29 and Feb. 5 and 12 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. To register, please go to http://www.supportsierranevada.org/stayingactive or call 530-477-9700.
“Staying Active as We Age” is being offered by the Falls Prevention Coalition, a program of Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation as part of the SNMH wellness program sponsored by BriarPatch Food Co-op.
