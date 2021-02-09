Free Zoom series for caregivers of those with dementia
Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation’s Alzheimer’s Outreach Program (AOP) is offering no-cost Zoom series aimed at helping caregivers of those with dementia.
The “Essential Tools for Caregivers of those with Dementia” classes are designed for family caregivers of persons with cognitive impairment and/or dementia. The classes will provide caregivers with essential tools to plan and manage for their and their loved ones’ needs and will open-up doors to obtain needed information and assistance. Caregivers may take one or more classes consistent with their needs and interests.
This free series will be offered from 10 a.m. to noon via Zoom on four Mondays: Feb. 15, and 22, as well as March 8 and 15. The first class on Feb. 15, entitled, “Caring for the Caregiver,” will include meeting others online who understand the daily challenges one is experiencing and learn why self-care is the key to successfully caring for aloved one. Judy Kautz, LCSW and AOP coordinator will be the presenter. Future topics will include community resources, eldercare options, legal and financing planning and more. Register at http://www.supportsierranevada.org/caregiverempowerment or call 530-648-0592. Call 530-648-0592 for more information, technical assistance with Zoom, and to inquire about funds to assist with respite care.
