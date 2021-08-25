Free to-go supper this Friday
The Last Friday Supper, consisting of free to-go meals, will be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Grass Valley United Methodist Church. The meal will include chile verde chicken enchiladas, green salad with avocados and berry pretzel fluff dessert. Meals are distributed via walk-up or drive-thru on a first-come-first-served basis. The church is located at at 236 S. Church St. in Grass Valley. Masks and social distancing is encouraged. “Last Friday“ dinners are sponsored by faith based organizations, businesses and individuals, with donations gratefully accepted. All are welcome.
