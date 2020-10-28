Free spaghetti dinner Friday in Grass Valley
Last Friday Supper is inviting all community members, friends and families to a FREE spaghetti dinner Friday at the School Street side of the Grass Valley United Methodist Church at 236 South Church Street, Grass Valley.
Due to COVID-19, rather than having a sit down dinner, take out dinner boxes will be handed out. People may remain in their cars and drive through, or walk up and pick up a dinner. Wearing a face covering and maintaining a six-foot separation is required. No exceptions. The pathway will be marked with tape, six feet apart. Dinners will be handed out from 5:30 to 6 p.m. The Last Friday Supper dinners are sponsored by faith-based organizations, businesses and individuals.
