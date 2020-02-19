Free seminar offered on women’s hormones, healthy aging

St. Moritz Medical Center will be providing a free Women’s Hormone Seminar put on by Dr. Linda Foshagen, DO and Dr. Janell Jones, PharmD. The event will be hosted at Gold Country Compounding and will focus on women’s hormones and how they affect health, menopause and how to choose a safe course of action as you age.

Dr. Linda Foshagen is a local physician who specializes in women’s health care, menopause management and prevention of chronic disease. Her current office is St. Moritz Medical Center in Nevada City. Dr. Janell Jones is a highly-skilled local compounding pharmacist with a strong educational background and extensive experience in being a part of the patient treatment process through the use of compounded medicines. Dr. Jones is a co-owner of Gold Country Compounding Pharmacy in Auburn.

The event will take place Thursday, Feb. 27 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Gold Country Compounding Pharmacy. Please RSVP to Olivia at 530-264-7475 or by email to StMoritzMedical@outlook.com.