Free Qigong class presented by Connecting Point
Connecting Point hosts a variety of free workshops and classes each month focused on health, wellness and caregiving.
Another installment of their popular Qigong class will be held on Wednesday, March 9, from 10 to 11 a.m. This class will be held via Zoom. These sessions provide a practical, easy to follow, daily ritual to self-healing, with down-to-earth knowledge of both the East and West.
Qigong is a powerful system of healing and energy medicine from China. It is the art and science of using breathing techniques, gentle movement, and meditation to cleanse, strengthen, and circulate the life energy (qi). Qigong practice leads to better health and vitality and a tranquil state we call a “Qigong state of mind.”
For a complete listing of Connecting Point trainings and workshops, visit connectingpoint.org/events. For more information or to register for classes, call 530-274-5601.
About Connecting Point
Connecting Point is a public agency connecting people to supportive programs, information, and services in Nevada County, Placer County, and beyond. Learn more at connectingpoint.org.
Source: Connecting Point
